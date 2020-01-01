Actress Elisabeth Rohm calls off engagement - report

Former Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm has reportedly called off her engagement to Judge Jonathan T. Colby.

The 46-year-old confirmed last January that the pair were engaged to be married, but a source has since told Us Weekly they have now parted ways.

"Jonathan and Elisabeth are on good terms and remaining friends, but they were living different lives and have different priorities at this time. Sadly, they’ve decided not to get married," they said.

The American Hustle actress confirmed she was engaged in an Instagram selfie last year, and gushed to her followers: "I've waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered @jonathan.colby.

"This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and as you can see I bawled like a baby with such joy to have found my one true love who I will share my life with forever. I said YES!"

Rohm was previously engaged to director Austin Smithard in 2000, and married to Ron Anthony Wooster, the father of her daughter Easton, between 2008 and 2014.