Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson back in Los Angeles after coronavirus battle

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned home to Los Angeles after completing their coronavirus quarantine in Australia.

The actors both tested positive for COVID-19 while in Queensland earlier this month (Mar20), when Hanks was preparing to start work on director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley film, in which the Oscar winner is portraying Colonel Tom Parker.

They were briefly hospitalised for treatment for the flu-like illness, before going into quarantine in a local rental property.

On Friday (27Mar20), Hanks and Wilson were photographed back on U.S. soil after touching down in Los Angeles via a private jet.

The Toy Story star was spotted performing a little celebratory dance after disembarking, and was then seen behind the wheel of a Range Rover as he drove the couple home.

Their U.S. return comes days after Hanks shared an update with fans via Twitter last weekend (22Mar20).

Revealing they were recovering well, he went on to encourage followers to heed World Health Organization bosses' calls for people to self-isolate to slow the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote.

"Sheltering in places work like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile (sic), but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were the first big celebrities to go public with their coronavirus struggles. Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Placido Domingo, Jackson Browne, and British royal Prince Charles have since also tested positive for COVID-19.