NEWS Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell have split after almost 10 years of marriage







According to Us Weekly, the 'Birds of Prey' actress has filed divorce papers to end her marriage to the 37-year-old musician, with whom she shares son Hunter, three.



The publication reports that Jurnee's attorney dropped off the paperwork sometime last week.



Jurnee, 33, previously revealed she and Josiah were "best friends" before they ever started dating and she attributed their strong relationship to their friendship.



She said in 2013: "We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable. I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles."



Jurnee and Josiah have not made a public appearance together since 2018 and they last posted about each other on social media six months ago.



Josiah gushed on Jurnee’s birthday in October 2019: "In honor of my QUEEN’S special day, I’m going to let a clip from my upcoming EP #psistillloveyou speak for me. @jurneebell ‘You’re my goddess / From a touch of heaven’s chosen…..’ I love you my baby. Happy Birthday! (sic)"



She reposted the message on her own account and added three heart emojis.