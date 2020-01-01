NEWS Kristin Scott Thomas 'proud' of Four Weddings and a Funeral Newsdesk Share with :







Kristin Scott Thomas is proud to have starred in classic movies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral.



The actress played Fiona in Richard Curtis' hit 1994 romantic comedy alongside Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, and John Hannah, and she is overjoyed that the movie is still being enjoyed by audiences decades later.



"I’ve made some films – Four Weddings and a Funeral, Gosford Park – that kind of lurk around for decades, and that’s something to be proud of," Kristin told InStyle, before adding that there are some movies she's ashamed of, but she will never reveal which ones.



"It’s been a mixture of luck and instinct that has allowed me to do some pretty good projects," she shared. "And, actually, the past few years have been really interesting career-wise too, starting with The Party, which was a sort of political comedy, and then Darkest Hour, and then Fleabag."



And Kristin insisted that the roles she's offered now she's in her 50s are much better than when she was younger.



"I would say that I’ve hit a sweet spot. Fortunately, as I have got older, the work has got better," she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kristin revealed that she was "frustrated" with her career as an actress for a long time.

"I felt that being an actress wasn’t particularly useful, and I felt frustrated by it. I would think, 'What’s the point of doing this all?' But I’m beginning to see the point now," she stated, noting that movies can positively affect audiences, which in turn, gives her acting career meaning.



"When you realise that the work we do in the theatre or in the movies can have an influence on the way people behave with each other and how people think about things, even in a small way, that gives you purpose," the 59-year-old added.