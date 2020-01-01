NEWS Simon Cowell donates $1.6 million to charity amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Simon Cowell has pledged more than $1.6 million (£1.3 million) to help charities affected by the coronavirus crisis.



The music mogul, 60, told Britain's The Sun newspaper he's been "devastated" to hear that charities including the U.K.'s Shooting Star Children's hospice were struggling to operate, and vowed to take on the $622,572 (£500,000) deficit faced by the organisation, of which he currently serves as vice president.



He also said that would donate to other charities, and will show his support for Feeding Britain and Feeding America, explaining: "I have also decided with my team at Syco to donate $1,000,000 (£803,120) towards the immediate needs of some of the most vulnerable people impacted by this virus, and this will be split between Feeding Britain and Feeding America, where I work and live.



"I don’t like celebrities telling people what to do, and I know this is a hugely difficult time for so many – worries about family, health, jobs, paying the mortgage and feeding their family are at the forefront of people’s minds," he continued. "But there are still other people in business and in entertainment with resources available. So today it’s those people I’m urging to rise to this enormous challenge."



Simon added that bosses at Shooting Star were forced to close one of their two hospices and charity shops in the wake of the coronavirus crisis impacting their funding, and urged people to come together and "see the world differently".



Numerous stars have donated to coronavirus relief efforts, with Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Arnold Schwarzenegger handing out millions to help provide meals for those in need and medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.