NEWS Kim Kardashian pledges $1 million to help families impacted by coronavirus crisis







Kim Kardashian has followed her sister Kylie Jenner's lead and pledged $1 million (£830,000) to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to announce the generous donation, made with proceeds from a new restock of her SKIMS shapewear collection, which will go directly to help struggling families.



"To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I'm proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19," she wrote.



"On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic. Shop the Solutionwear restock on March 30 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST."



Kim's pledge came two days after makeup mogul Kylie sent a cheque for the same amount to Los Angeles medical officials to cover the costs of much-needed coronavirus protective gear for emergency service personnel.



Gynaecologist Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered the beauty billionaire's two-year-old daughter Stormi, shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, as she thanked the 22-year-old for the donation.



"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much," she wrote.



Responding to the gushing post, Kylie commented, "I love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you're an angel on earth."



Angelina Jolie, Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Taylor, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also made $1 million donations to organisations in need during the global COVID-19 crisis.