Kathy Griffin home from hospital following coronavirus concerns

Kathy Griffin is out of hospital after suffering symptoms she feared were related to coronavirus.



The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a "COVID19 isolation ward".



Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the 59-year-old has since confirmed she's back home, after seeking medical care on the recommendation of her doctor, after suffering with an apparent stomach bug for almost a week upon her return from a trip to Mexico.



“We’d been hearing about a 14-day incubation period (for the coronavirus)," she said. "So for me to get what felt like food poisoning after six days, I thought, 'OK, is this a coincidence or what?'”



Her husband, Randy Bick, noted her symptoms included, "incredibly intense pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, every 20 minutes", and while Kathy praised the "heroes" who helped treat her, she noted the hospital set-up wasn't ideal.



“Frankly, when they said the corona ward, I thought I would be walking into the white suits with blue-taped ceilings, everything,” she recalled. “I kind of expected them to put me in a shower room and all that — but as recently as (Tuesday), there’s no cavalry that’s coming in handing out millions of (test) swabs.



“The doctor was going through the boxes and going through the boxes (on a form) and she kept saying, like, ‘Ugh, because of the lungs, the fever and the kind of cough ... you don’t meet the CDC requirements’."



The star's comments come after she slammed U.S. leader Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing.



"He's lying," she tweeted. "The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST."