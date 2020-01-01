Thandie Newton getting more input into Westworld role

Thandie Newton is delighted Westworld's creators are giving her more input into her character's storyline.

The British actress has played artificially intelligent host Maeve Millay since season one of the hit HBO show, and in a new interview, shared that third series creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are letting her help set the storyline.

"They're really progressive and aware," Thandie told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "They're hugely open to me questioning more, and collaborating more, which is not always the case in the industry. Actors are vassals; we're a commodity. It's a new feeling, as an actor, that my voice counts; it actually matters."

Her role as a rebellious android in Westworld, which premiered in 2016, has given the Crash star a boost after a relative career lull in which she bagged fewer major roles than she did in her younger years.

But the 47-year-old is adamant her renewed fame has come as a surprise, adding: "What's interesting is that no one expects a woman of colour, in her 40s, to have a little bit of a surge in her career. It's so weird that it happened like this."

Thandie's first film role came alongside future superstars Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman in the 1991 Australian film Flirting - and she still keeps an eye out to see how her old castmates are doing.

"We lead such different lives, in different places. Nic's in Nashville, Naomi's in New York and I'm in London," she added. "It's lovely, though, to see from afar these girls who have claimed their space in a difficult industry."