Betty Gilpin waiting on acting role where she can fulfill her onscreen potential

Betty Gilpin believes she hasn’t yet been given the opportunity to show off what she can do onscreen.

The actress, who is best known for playing Debbie ‘Liberty Belle’ Eagan in Netflix’s wrestling series GLOW, stars in the violent political satire The Hunt as Crystal, a military veteran who turns the tables on the liberal elites hunting her for sport.

In an interview with The New York Times, Gilpin shared that she relates to Debbie and Crystal because neither has been asked to use their full potential.

“A through-line with Debbie, Crystal and myself is that we’re being asked to do 10 per cent of what we can do,” she said. “But we tell ourselves, if I were just given the opportunity to do the full 100 per cent, maybe it could be magnificent. Maybe I could feel like the superhero I tell myself at night that maybe I could be, if I were just given the chance.”

However, Gilpin admitted that clinging onto the “fallacy” that the next role will be the one to open up doors was pointless.

“I think the entertainment business flies on the idea that if you just keep running, right around the corner is Eden - a paradise where you just keep trying to be the thinnest, youngest, memoir-chapter-iest version of yourself, and the next role is going to open that door. The sooner we all agree that is a fallacy, I think the more interesting all of our work will be,” the 33-year-old stated.

Gilpin was offered the leading role of The Hunt by director Craig Zobel, who she had worked with on TV show American Gods, and she was taken aback because she hadn’t given the opportunity before.

“Craig said, ‘I want you to star in this studio movie.’ I said, ‘That’s not really how actor-movie math works.’ It’s like the first time you get a credit card and they ask, ‘What’s your credit score?’ Well, I’ve never had a credit card before,” she explained.

The Hunt is now available on video-on-demand.