NEWS Maya Hawke 'struggles tremendously' with the 'luck' in her life Newsdesk







The 21-year-old singer-and-actress - who is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman - is giving a portion of her merchandise sale from her upcoming debut album 'Blush' to Food Bank For New York City because she knows she's fortunate to have such a strong "support system" and wants to help those who don't.



She said: "I struggle tremendously with my luck in this life.



"I spend a lot of time and energy thinking about how I can take the cards I've been dealt and manoeuvre that luck into good things for other people. The least I can do if I'm putting out a record in the middle of this trying time is to give away some of the money to people who really need food and help right now who don't have the support system that I have."



The 'Stranger Things' star thinks her parents "suffer" a lot because of their careers because the nature of Hollywood makes actors feel constantly "insecure" and "vulnerable".



She told NME: "My parents, by anyone's standards, have had beyond the dream of what success would be like in this industry and yet both of them suffer endlessly.'



"Will I ever work again? What will I do for my next job? Am I totally irrelevant now? Am I too old?' The pressures of this industry make you incredibly insecure and always vulnerable."



When she was a child, Maya loved going to work with her parents - who split in 2006 - and only realised when she began acting herself that not everyone shares her enthusiasm for being behind-the-scenes.



She said: "My favourite place to be was on set, behind the camera with headphones on, watching the monitors while my mum and dad did the same scene 100 times over from different angles, just sitting and learning.



"I used to think everyone wanted to do that - I've since learned that they don't. I've brought people to set thinking 'Oh, you're gonna love this as much as I do' and then I realise 'Oh no, you wanna go home, it was terribly boring and I'm forcing you to destroy your day.' "