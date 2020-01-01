NEWS Emily Atack is 'trying to find contentment' on her own Newsdesk Share with :







The 30-year-old actress has said she isn’t interested in finding a man at the moment, because she wants to find “happiness” in her own life before heading out to find Mr. Right.



She said: “I do love to go out. But for now, I’m a single woman who lives on my own, so I’m trying to find happiness and contentment on my own. So I cook, open a bottle of something, watch programmes and read. It’s really nice. Don’t get me wrong though, I still get drunk!”



Emily claims she isn’t “short of offers” when it comes to the men in her life, but doesn’t want to settle down yet as she hasn’t met anyone she’s “fallen in love with”.



She explained: “People say to me ‘How are you still single?’, but I want to be in a relationship when it’s the right person. At the moment there isn’t a man in my life I want to commit to because I’m not in love. There are some lovely men out there, and I’ve been on dates with them and am having fun, but I’ve not met anyone I want to spend the rest of my life with.



“I hate it on dating shows when they say, ‘Where do you think you’re going wrong?’ - I’m not going wrong! I could have a boyfriend if I wanted to. I’m not afraid to say I’m not short of offers, but I haven’t met anyone that I’ve fallen in love with.”



And the ‘Inbetweeners’ actress also doesn’t want a man to “ruin” the hard work she’s put into “living for” herself.



Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper’s TV Life magazine, she said: “I’ve spent so much of my life being heartbroken and being in relationships where I’ve just dedicated myself to a man that this is the one time of my life where I’m living for me. I’m doing the career I’ve always wanted and I’m keeping my guard up at the moment as I don’t want a man to come along and ruin it all.”