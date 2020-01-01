Tiffany Haddish holds virtual meeting to kickstart Girls Trip sequel

Tiffany Haddish isn't letting social distancing halt work on a Girls Trip sequel.

The actress, who found fame with her breakthrough role in the 2017 movie, revealed in a new interview with The Huffington Post that she recently had a group video call on Zoom with her co-stars Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Accordingly, the conversation quickly turned to a sequel and why production hasn't started yet, despite them all publicly declaring their interest in making a follow-up.

Haddish then explained that the project hasn't been greenlit by executives at Universal Pictures because they are waiting for a script, and shared that Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the original with Kenya Barris, has a treatment ready to go.

"Then it was like, 'Oh, you guys want too much money,'" the 40-year-old added.

During their group call, Haddish and her co-stars decided to forge ahead on their own and have planned to meet on Zoom on Friday to start writing the script together.

"We might decide not to even make it Girls Trip... Maybe we'll do a different story just in case no one wants to make Girls Trip 2," she commented.

The original movie followed lifestyle guru Ryan Pierce, played by Hall, as she travelled to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans to serve as a keynote speaker with her friends in tow.

Elsewhere in the chat, Haddish also opened up about life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have a garden. I've got plenty of food in the freezer. I got Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime; I've got cable. I have a room that I've got to clean out. I have so many bills that are a year old that I just paid online," she joked.