John Krasinski and Steve Carell celebrate 15 years of The Office with virtual reunion

The Office stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited via a video chat over the weekend to celebrate 15 years since the show premiered.

John, 40, launched his new YouTube series Some Good News over the weekend, and tapped Steve, 57, to appear on the programme as they reflected on their time on the hit U.S. sitcom.

"So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called The Office and it turned 15 years old this week," John said, as they looked back at some of their favourite episodes and memories from set.

"Some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show," Steve said.

"Without a doubt. Listen I know everyone's talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi," John added, referring to social distancing guidelines during the global coronavirus crisis.

As they wrapped the chat, the pair gushed over their friendship, with Steve telling John, "Just to see your face is so great. I miss you a ton man."

"I really think you're going to make something of yourself," John went on to joke.

The American version of Ricky Gervais' workplace TV comedy was a big hit, and ran from 2005 to 2013. It also starred Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, and Ed Helms.