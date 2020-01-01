NEWS Ryan Reynolds circling live-action adaptation of video game Dragon’s Lair Newsdesk Share with :







Ryan Reynolds is reportedly circling the live-action adaptation of 1980s arcade video game Dragon's Lair.



The Deadpool actor is in talks to star in and produce the movie, with The Lego Movie writers Dan and Kevin Hageman penning the script, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.



Netflix picked up the rights to the game, created by Don Bluth and Cinematronics, after almost a year of negotiations, and Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Gary Goldman, and Jon Pomeroy also producing.



The video game follows brave knight Dirk the Daring, who must go on an epic quest to rescue the damsel in distress, Princess Daphne, from the clutches of evil dragon Singe and the wizard Mordroc.



Bluth, who is also serving as a producer on the movie, was hailed for his revolutionary movie-style animation for the Dragon's Lair video game back in the 80s and went on to direct the animated movies The Rescuers, The Land Before Time, and All Dogs Go to Heaven.



This is the third Netflix project for Reynolds, who recently starred in the streaming service's blockbuster 6 Underground, and was in the middle of filming the action thriller Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson when the coronavirus outbreak halted production.



The 43-year-old actor will next appear in comedy Free Guy, in which he plays a man who realises he's a background character in a video game that will soon go offline.



The movie, also starring Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, and Joe Keery is currently scheduled to open in July, but maybe postponed due to the Covid-19 virus.