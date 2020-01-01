NEWS Spike Lee shares script for unmade Jackie Robinson project Newsdesk Share with :







Spike Lee gifted film fans the script for his unmade Jackie Robinson biopic on Sunday.



The BlacKkKlansman director posted a video on Instagram on Sunday in which he told his followers he had been reflecting on his life and career while self-isolating at home in New York City and started thinking about one of his "dream projects", a biopic about sporting legend Robinson, the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era.



He also revealed he envisioned Denzel Washington for the part, but the Training Day actor felt he was too old.



"I pulled this script out of the vault and so, I want to share the script with you. And also, don't worry about it if you don't like baseball or sports... This is a great American story," he said. "Hope you enjoy it. If you don't, that's alright too. It's never getting made, but I wanted to share this script with you. Be safe! Be safe! Social distancing! Peace."



In the caption to the video, he wrote, "Good Sunday Afternoon From Da Corona Epicenter Of The USA-NYC. I Dug Deep Into Da 40 Acres Vault And Pulled Out This Script From One Of My EPIC Dream (Never Got Made) Projects - JACKIE ROBINSON. You Do Not Have To Be A Baseball Fan To Enjoy. This Script Is A Great American Story. Be Safe. Peace, Light And Love (sic)."



He added a link to a Dropbox page into his Instagram bio. Fans who click on the link are taken through to the fifth draft of the Jackie Robinson script, which was written in 1996.



When he filmed the video, Lee sat on a sofa in front of a movie poster from Alfred E. Green's 1950 movie The Jackie Robinson Story, in which Robinson played himself. The sportsman was also portrayed by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman in 2013 movie 42.