Andy Cohen returning to TV from quarantine following coronavirus diagnosis

Andy Cohen is set to return to hosting Watch What Happens Live this week.



The late-night talk show host will film a new episode of the Bravo programme from his home on Monday, as he is now "feeling better" after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.



Even though Cohen remains in quarantine, he'll be interviewing celebrity guests via video chat with "special games, at-home show-and-tells, and surprises".



The star's first guests will be NeNe Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O'Connell, while other upcoming names include Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, and Melissa and Joe Gorga.



Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert has also confirmed he will be taping new episodes of The Late Show.



"I'm staying home and so is everybody who works for me, but thanks to some amazing work by my staff and the CBS broadcasting folks, we will be back on Monday with new Late Shows Until then - Stay Strong!" he wrote in a Twitter message.



Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show is returning to screens with a temporary new model too, with insiders telling the New York Post's gossip column Page Six producers have been "working on a two guest plus music structure" for the revived shows.



"There's no guarantee that it will be all original because they're filling bookings, but there's a very real possibility that they will be there soon," they added.



Fallon had previously been uploading new episodes from home to the show's official YouTube channel.



In addition, Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show is returning to air too. It will feature a combination of original episodes that had been filmed before the production shutdown, and newly-shot scenes from Montana, where the singer is in isolation with her family.