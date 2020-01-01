Steven Spielberg and Bob Iger donate $500,000 to Los Angeles' coronavirus fund

Steven Spielberg and Disney chief Bob Iger are among the Hollywood figures who have donated $500,000 (£403,000) to a fund to help those in need in Los Angeles.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has set up a fund with the aim of raising $25 million (£20.2 million) to provide services like childcare and support to the city's healthcare workers and meals for the elderly.

At his televised daily press briefing on Sunday, Garcetti revealed that the Jurassic Park filmmaker, Iger, and the movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn had made donations to the fund of $500,000, along with a host of other Los Angeles-based executives.

"I've seen it in the can-do spirit of some of the pillars of our community who are making personal contributions that we're redistributing to those who are the worst off in this city and making sure that those who are by-passed by federal legislation are still seen as human regardless of their immigration status or where they come from," said Garcetti.

"In fact, tonight we received new commitments of half a million dollars each from Willow Bay and Bob Iger, from Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, from Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, from Meg Whitman and Griffith Harsh, and from Casey and Laura Wasserman."

Mayor Garcetti announced on Sunday that there had been 332 new cases of the virus and five more deaths - bringing the total confirmed cases in the city to more than 2,100 and the fatalities to 37.