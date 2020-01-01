NEWS Emilia Clarke offers dinner date for donations to her charity SameYou’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Newsdesk Share with :







Emilia Clarke fans can win a dinner date with the actress if they donate to her charity SameYou’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.



The ‘Game of Thrones’ star’s charity - which helps those with brain injuries - has set up a relief fund to help battle the coronavirus pandemic, and in exchange for donations to the charitable cause, Emilia is auctioning off the chance to have a virtual dinner date with the beauty.



In an Instagram video, Emilia explained: “Hi everyone! I’m coming at you with a little request. Would you help me? Would you like to help me, please, raise £250,000 for SameYou’s COVID-19 Relief Fund?



“There’s a thank you attached, and the thank you goes a little something like this: How would you feel about having dinner with me? Virtually. What we will do is when you donate, you can click on a link, tick a box, and that will be a randomised selection process, and 12 lucky people will join me virtually [for dinner]. We’ll put together a store cupboard dinner, together we’ll cook it, and then we’ll eat it together. And we’ll discuss lots of things - isolation, fear, and funny videos, and the fact that I can’t really cook.



“It’s going to be fun! It’s going to be interesting.”



Emilia went on to explain what SameYou’s relief fund will do, as she explained that in order to free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients, people who have recently recovered from brain injuries will need to leave hospital early.

SameYou will use donations to put together an online clinic for those patients so they don’t feel “isolated” in their time of need.



The 33-year-old actress added: “We have to create more beds for the NHS to take of all of the COVID-19 sufferers, and when you’re doing that, your brain injury survivors are leaving hospital early, as we all have to do at this time.



“So they need somewhere to go. And what we’ve done is we’ve partnered with out partners in America, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and with our partners in England, UCL, we are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so that brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe, and somewhere to feel not so alone and isolated. Which I think is a good thing, because we need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS.”