Prince Harry and Meghan shutting down Sussex Royal sites

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are walking away from their Sussex Royal website and Instagram profile as they prepare to become private citizens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as working senior members of Britain's monarchy on Tuesday (31Mar20), and as part of their agreement with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, they will no longer use the word "royal" in their branding.

On Monday, the couple announced the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, which was launched last year (19), will be retired, while its Sussex Royal website will not be updated.

In a statement, representatives for the pair explained, "Both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive."

Harry and Meghan also shared one final message of encouragement and optimism with their 11.3 million @SussexRoyal followers as they reflected on life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," they wrote.

"Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference - as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line - together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic."

They added, "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."

They went on to thank the online community "for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world".

"We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," they concluded, signing off the note, "Harry and Meghan".

The couple, parents to baby son Archie, announced plans to retreat from the royal spotlight and become financially independent in January, when Harry and Meghan also temporarily relocated from the U.K. to Vancouver Island, Canada.

They recently jetted to the former actress' native Los Angeles, where they reportedly plan to set up a more permanent base.