Tiger King star Carole Baskin begs Kate McKinnon to avoid using real animals in TV show

Animal rights activist Carole Baskin is begging comedian and actress Kate McKinnon not to use live animals when she tackles a new series based on hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King.



The Saturday Night Live star's new project is based on the popular Joe Exotic podcast, which focused on the life of zoo boss Joseph Maldonado-Passage.



The series has been fast-tracked following the success of the Netflix show, based on the self-titled Tiger King's infamous rivalry with Baskin, who he tried to have killed.



But the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Florida is urging her TV double, McKinnon, not to use lions and tigers on the show.



In a statement obtained by TMZ, a representative for Big Cat Rescue writes: "We hope McKinnon has a passion for animals and that her series will focus on the horrible lives captive big cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic. We further hope she urges the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act that would end the cub petting abuse in America."



Bosses at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who have been trying to stop Joe's alleged animal abuse for years, have also commented, begging Kate and her producers to use "only CGI, animatronics, or even existing footage of big cats and other animals".



Meanwhile, on Monday (30Mar20), cops in Hillsborough County, Florida, announced they are hoping the massive interest in the Tiger King story might help them solve a cold case surrounding the disappearance of multi-millionaire Jack 'Don' Lewis - Baskin's former husband. He was last seen in August, 1997 and declared legally dead in 2002, but no one has ever been charged with his murder.