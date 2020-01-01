NEWS Jameela Jamil: 'I wish I'd waited to reveal all about my sexuality' Newsdesk Share with :







Actress and activist Jameela Jamil regrets 'coming out' earlier this year, confessing it was "not the best time" to candidly discus the details of her sexuality.



The Good Place star made the revelation after she received backlash for landing a role as a judge on HBO Max's voguing competition series Legendary. Many social media commentators and those in the trans community felt someone from the queer community should have been chosen, prompting Jamil to reveal all.



In a lengthy post on Twitter in February (20), she explained, "I know that my being queer doesn't qualify me as ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show... sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalised stars that deserve the limelight and give them a chance."



Now the actress tells Variety Live the decision to open up about her personal life was made in the heat of the moment and she now wishes she had handled her response differently.



"It was just an outburst," Jameela said. "That was not well handled. I'm just human and I snapped! If I could go back I would have done it at a different time. I don't know when it's ever really appropriate, but that was not the best time."



But though she wishes she had gone about it another way, she is relieved to have finally expressed herself.



"I kept it quiet for a while to give myself some privacy and then it just burst out of me," she added. "Not my favourite moment of the year. We live and we learn... It's nice to have it off my chest."