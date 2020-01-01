NEWS Emilia Clarke offering up virtual dinner date for charity Newsdesk Share with :







Emilia Clarke is offering fans the chance to win a virtual dinner date with the actress by donating to her charity's new coronavirus relief fund.



The Game of Thrones star is aiming to raise $310,000 (£250,000) via her SameYou organisation to aid in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, and to thank donors for their generosity, she has pledged to treat a group of lucky winners to a quirky online dinner party.



In a video posted on Instagram on Monday (30Mar20), she said, "How would you feel about having dinner with me, virtually?



"When you donate... 12 lucky people will join me virtually and we're going to put together a store-cupboard dinner together. We'll cook it and then we'll eat it together."



"We'll discuss lots of things," she continued. "Isolation and fear and also funny videos and you know, the fact that I can't really cook. So it's going to be fun. It's going to be interesting."



Clarke captioned the footage by explaining the purpose of her campaign, revealing the funds raised will "provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support".



"This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal," she added.



"100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks... a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! @sameyouorg #togethertogethertogether".



Clarke set up the SameYou charity last year (19) to help support brain injury and stroke victims after suffering two life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 and 2013.



Just a couple of hours after sending out the public appeal, the Brit's coronavirus relief effort had surpassed $16,200 (£13,000).