Andy Cohen says coronavirus made him exhausted

The 51-year-old presenter revealed earlier this month he had tested positive for coronavirus - which is also known as COVID-19 - and after spending 10 days in quarantine, he has now started to feel much better.



Andy says his symptoms included a fever, tightness in his chest, a cough, aches and pains in the body, exhaustion, and some chills, as well as a total loss of smell and appetite, and explained the virus made him feel drained.



Speaking on his SiriusXM show ‘Andy Cohen Live’ on Monday (30.03.20), he said: “It took 10 or 11 days to work through my system. You know, it takes a bit to get your energy back. There’s a thing where you feel mentally like, ‘Oh, I’m okay.’ And then you realise, you go downstairs and make a piece of toast and you come upstairs and you’re like, ‘Now I need to relax.’ ”



The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ star took plenty of Vitamin C and “liquids” to help him fight off the virus, and is now back on his feet and ready to spend time with his 13-month-old son Benjamin, whom he has been separated from since coming down with the illness.



He added: “Today is a huge day for me. I have been quarantined from Ben for the last 12 days or so and I’m going to get to see him right after the show.



“Two doctors said it would be safe to see him yesterday and I freaked out on Saturday night, worried. So I was like, ‘You know what, let me just add a day to that.’ ”



Before his diagnosis, Andy had previously told his fans he would be filming new episodes of 'Watch What Happens Live' from his home, but had to shelve them because of his illness.



In an Instagram post on March 20, he wrote: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves. (sic)"