Andy Cohen opens up about coronavirus battle as he returns to radio show

Andy Cohen recovered from the coronavirus in 11 days with the help of vitamin C supplements and a lot of liquids.



The 51-year-old TV personality returned to host SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, and shared details of how he shook the virus in less than two weeks.



"It took about 10 or 11 days to work through my system," he explained. "I took a lot of Tylenol, a lot of vitamin C and liquids.. My symptoms were a fever, tightness in my chest, a cough, very, very achy, a lot of aches and pains in the body and very tired. Some chills, loss of smell and appetite."



He also urged fans and listeners to purchase a pulse oximeter to keep track of oxygen levels: "It's this little machine that you can get at the drug store that you put your finger in, and it not only takes your pulse, but it measures how much oxygen you're getting to your lungs.



"My doctor told me what the reading would be in case it would be a cause for concern or alarm because what you want to do is stay as far away as possible from hospitals."



Cohen also returned as the host of Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live from Monday night, during which he interviewed celebrity guests via video chat with "special games, at-home show-and-tells, and surprises".



Cohen's first guests were NeNe Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O'Connell. Other upcoming guests include John Mayer and Kyle Richards.