NEWS Matthew McConaughey: Staying at home is the 'brave' thing to do during coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







Matthew McConaughey thinks staying at home is the 'brave' thing to do during the coronavirus pandemic.



The 50-year-old actor has urged people to "join the fight" against the disease by complying with social distancing guidelines and staying away from other people as much as possible in order to slow the spread of the highly-contagious respiratory condition.



Matthew shared a PSA video on Instagram, which featured doctors and nurses working in hospitals to treat the virus.



He said in the video: "We are at war with a virus, and health care troops and first responders are on the frontline fighting it every day. Let's join the fight by staying home.



"Staying home is not a retreat. It's the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy. Because when we do stay at home, we help prevent overwhelming our hospitals while buying time for our scientists to find the vaccine. And that is how we beat it."



While he's staying at home with his family - wife Camila Alves and their kids, Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and seven-year-old Livingston - the 'Gold' star may have time to convince his spouse of his plan to have eight more children.



He recently said: "I remember at eight years old, it's really the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a dad.



"I'd like to have eight more kids, but my wife's not on the same page. I understand that. It's a lot easier for us [men]."

Matthew also said his children are his "living legacy", as he admits he wants to raise his brood to be "conscientious" and "confident".



He added: "I've got a large hand in shepherding my three children up until they're 18 and out of the house. Yeah, see if I hold on to my words in a few years. That's the thing I think I do most honourably is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children."