Lea Seydoux cried while watching No Time To Die

Lea Seydoux cried while watching upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die for the first time.



The French actress first appeared as psychiatrist Dr. Madeleine Swann in 2015's Spectre, and reprised her role for the 25th instalment in the franchise, alongside Daniel Craig as the suave 007 agent.



In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Seydoux revealed she had already seen the final theatrical cut and promised fans that the storyline will pull at the heartstrings.



"There's a lot of emotion in this Bond. It's very moving. I bet you're going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it," the 34-year-old shared.



No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, marks the end of Craig's tenure as the MI6 agent, and features a star-studded cast including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, and Jeffrey Wright.



While the highly-anticipated blockbuster was originally set to be released on 10 April, it has been delayed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the closures of cinema chains around the world and prompted millions of people to go into self-isolation to practice social distancing and stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.



No Time to Die is now scheduled to hit cinemas from 12 November.