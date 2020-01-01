Dwayne Johnson confirms Hobbs & Shaw 2 is in the works

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed a Hobbs & Shaw sequel is in the early stages of development.

The wrestler-turned-actor delivered the news during a recent Instagram Live Q&A hosted by editors at Screenrant, writing: "We are developing now the next film, the next (Hobbs & Shaw) movie, and I'm pretty excited about it."

Although Johnson may be working on the movie already, moving the prospective film into production could present challenges, with the coronavirus crisis bringing the majority of Hollywood productions to a standstill.

Current predictions suggest projects in development now may only see release in 2022.

A spin-off from the popular Fast & Furious franchise, the first Hobbs & Shaw film was unveiled in 2019 and starred Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham in the part of Deckard Shaw. The pair portrayed reluctant special agents who team up to defeat a bioterrorist from unleashing a deadly virus on the world.

The film, also known as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, grossed $760 million (£616 million) at the worldwide box office, and its storyline left a clear opening for a sequel.

While it is not yet known if original director David Leitch is interested in helming a second movie, a Hobbs & Shaw follow-up would have a robust cast ready to pick up the plotline.

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the flick feature performances from Vanessa Kirby and Eiza Gonzalez, as well as cameos from Cliff Curtis, Kevin Hart, Helen Mirren, and Ryan Reynolds.

For now, the final narrative and casting of the sequel are still to be determined, with Johnson adding: "Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go."