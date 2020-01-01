Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'at each other's throats' during coronavirus lockdown

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been "at each other's throats" while trying to cope in self-isolation.

The married couple opened up about how they're managing to social distance alongside their two daughters in an Instagram Live chat with Katie Couric on Monday, insisting that while their kids are doing well, they're not.

"We're getting along good with the kids and we're getting along good with adults we're friends with..." Dax began, before admitting: "This has been stressful for mom and dad."

"We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad, oh yeah," Kristen jumped in.

Dax went on to add that sitting next to his wife for the Instagram chat was as "physically close as we've been in a couple of days", laughing: "America's sweetheart has some character defects... just want to let you know."

Kristen and Dax's interview came ahead of the actress hosting the #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall special programme on Monday night - aimed at helping children deal with their feelings surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.

After online chats with stars including Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor and Ciara, Kristen closed the show by saying: "This is weird. We've never experienced anything like this, not in your lifetime, not in mine, not even in my mom's.

"Yes, the world has hit a reset button, but resetting isn't all bad. We're being forced to look at the world and our friends and our family with more love and more gratitude. I think I needed a little reset on that. I think maybe we all did."