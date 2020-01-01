Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate a further $400,000 amid coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $400,000 (£324,000) to four New York hospitals dealing with the coronavirus.

The Hollywood couple gave $100,000 (£81,073) personal cheques to NYU Langone Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, and Elmhurst Hospital, according to TMZ. New York is considered to be the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus in the United States, with hospitals and medical centres in the state struggling to cope with the constant influx of new cases.

A source added that Ryan and Blake are keen to "encourage folks across America to help their local hospitals, healthcare workers and communities during this difficult time".

Just two weeks ago, the pair donated $1 million (£809,000) to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help the hungry during the ongoing health crisis.

"Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs (organisations) need our help," Ryan wrote on Instagram at the time. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection."

Following the donation, officials from Feeding America expressed their gratitude to the couple in a post on Twitter, writing: "Thank you, Ryan and Blake, for your incredible support. Your gift means so much to us and the millions of people we serve. And to everyone who you inspire to give during these uncertain times - every dollar and minute makes a difference."