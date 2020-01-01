James Corden: 'Homeschooling is a nightmare'

James Corden isn't enjoying homeschooling his children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) urge people to stay indoors and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, many schools have closed doors to students.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the situation, Corden admitted he was struggling to keep his son Max, nine, and daughters Carey, five, and Charlotte, two, engaged.

"The homeschooling thing is a nightmare. My respect for teachers is through the roof. I mean, look, it's here now," he said, showing a mathematics textbook. "Honestly, I know nothing in here. I know nothing."

Corden has returned to screens to host Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special.

The show, taped in his home garage, featured performances from stars including John Legend, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, and ended with a message from the British funnyman, who admitted he was "overwhelmed with the sadness" amid the Covid-19 crisis.

"You feel so out of control. It feels so out of our comprehension, all of it. I found I get sort of overwhelmed with the sadness, really," the 41-year-old explained. "It's O.K. to feel anxious. The best thing we can all do is kind of breathe through that and put our minds in a positive place."