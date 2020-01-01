Kim Kardashian left bleeding after 'intense' fight with sister Kourtney

Kim Kardashian was left bleeding following an "intense" fight with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The siblings' row was broadcast on the season premiere of the family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians last week, with what began as a jokey altercation quickly escalating into a full-blown row.

And during a video interview on The Tonight Show: Home Edition on Monday night, Kim admitted the argument was actually far worse than it was made to look during the episode.

"It was intense," she said of the row. "I don't really ever resort to violence like that. But she scratched me so hard, you couldn't see, but I was bleeding. And so, you didn't really get to see that detail (on the show).

"When I looked down at my arm and saw she had had really scratched me and I felt it on my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back. It's not like my proudest moment but we were going through it."

Kim also admitted her mum Kris Jenner was left in tears watching the fight, which had led to production on the reality show being shut down for a week.

"When my mom saw that, a clip of that, she cried," the 39-year-old recalled. "She was like, 'What is going on? Who are you guys?'"

As the show was filmed several months ago, Kim insisted that her relationship with her older sister is now fine. Kourtney is also dialling back her commitments on the programme to spend more time with her three children.