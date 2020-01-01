NEWS Christian Bale: 'Matt Damon would make a really good director' Newsdesk Share with :







Christian Bale thinks his co-star Matt Damon would make a "really good" director.



In action drama Ford v Ferrari, the Oscar-winning actor plays racing legend Ken Miles, who works alongside Damon's automobile designer Carroll Shelby to create a Ford car to beat Ferrari's at the legendary 24-hour Le Mans race.



In an interview with Yahoo to promote the home entertainment release of the movie, also known as Le Mans '66, Bale described his co-star as a "multi-talented" actor and praised his knowledge of filmmaking.



"Matt is a great actor. And he's also got such a great understanding of the cameras, the lenses. He has a totally different approach to me. Probably a more comprehensive and intelligent approach. I think he'll make a really good director at some point," the 46-year-old said.



Despite the duo having different approaches to how they play their roles onscreen, Bale is full of respect for his fellow actor and acknowledged that their work ethic was similar to their Ford v Ferrari characters.



"Our approach to acting is sort of similar to the differences between our characters as well. Shelby is one hell of a racer, but is more strategic and understanding of the bigger picture, versus Miles, who's just sort of doing his thing and often burning bridges and creating scorched earth because that's the only way he knows how to do it," the Batman Begins star explained. "This acting thing is the only thing I know how to do, though many would argue that point, whereas Matt is multi-talented."



Damon has served as a producer on numerous movies and shares a Best Original Screenplay Oscar with Ben Affleck for writing 1997 drama Good Will Hunting.