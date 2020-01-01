Anne Hathaway to star in adaptation of French Children Don't Throw Food

Anne Hathaway is attached to star in the movie adaptation of Pamela Druckerman's book French Children Don't Throw Food.

The Oscar-winning actress will lead the adaptation of the 2012 bestselling autobiography, which was also published under the title Bringing Up Bebe: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book follows Druckerman, an American journalist, as she moves to Paris for her husband's job and raises a family there. The story focuses on her trying to figure out how to balance motherhood and a career, whilst also observing her French neighbours to uncover the secrets behind how they parent astonishingly well-behaved children.

However, Druckerman soon learns that everyone, no matter how perfect they might appear, has their own problems.

The most recent draft of the script was written by Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern, who worked on I Want Candy and St Trinian's together.

The project is in development at StudioCanal, which will finance the movie, while Blueprint Pictures will produce.

Hathaway, 37, recently starred alongside Mark Ruffalo in Todd Haynes's legal thriller Dark Waters and can be seen in The Last Thing He Wanted, Dee Rees's adaptation of the Joan Didion book, on Netflix. She has completed filming her role of the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis's remake of Roald Dahl children's classic, The Witches, which is expected to be released in October.

In addition, it was recently announced she would appear in the Sesame Street movie and lead crime drama The Lifeboat.