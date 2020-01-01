Kim Kardashian working with violent offenders in criminal justice reform mission

Kim Kardashian is working with "violent" offenders who have committed "serious" crimes as she continues with her criminal justice reform mission.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been active in advocating for a reassessment of the current criminal justice system in the U.S., and she successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to pardon grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug offence.

Speaking to Grazia U.K. magazine, Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, shared that she's moved on from working exclusively with low-level criminals to those who have committed more serious acts in a bid to understand "what they've done, why they've done it, (and) how they got there".

"When I started with Alice, who had a low-level drug offence, I thought, 'I can handle that,'" the 39-year-old commented. "But I didn't think I could really get behind anything that was violent... Until I started to meet with people and visit prisons. Really, my whole heart opened.

"I wanted to show different cases of people that have done serious, serious crimes, but to stop and take a second to understand what they've done, why they've done it, how they got there."

Alice was freed after 21 years in jail following Kim's efforts, and the mother-of-four was the one to break the news, with the entire exchange caught on camera.

"I didn't know I was delivering it," Kim explained. "I was on set at a photoshoot, and thought she had heard the news already from her attorney. But she hadn't.

"To hear her cry, it just made me so happy for her. She is getting her life back: she missed the birth of all of her grandkids and the death of her parents. But she still has some life with her children."