Kaley Cuoco mourns death of rescue dwarf pony

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of her rescue dwarf pony Fiona.

The Big Bang Theory actress shared news of Fiona's passing in a post on her Instagram page on Monday and also uploaded several "school portrait" snaps of the animal.

"After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona, passed away last night... she came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all..." she wrote. "We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love."

Kaley also used her post to slam the treatment of such dwarf ponies, insisting the majority of them are "not taken care of".

"Let me make this very clear... there is a reason she was a rescue," the 34-year-old continued. "We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It's not. They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of. Fiona was a prime example: she came to us malnourished, horrible feet, rotting teeth, she needed help to stand every morning and that's just the beginning. These animals should not live this way and should not be bred this way. It's WRONG."

Concluding her post, Kaley wrote: "We will continue to save everything we can but know days like this will happen. We love you princess Fiona!!"