NEWS Kim Kardashian West's shapewear company 'exploring ways to make medical-grade masks' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed the factories that produce the items for her SKIMS brand are hoping to create the facial gear that will provide some protection for those looking after coronavirus patients.



Speaking on 'The View' on Tuesday (31.03.20), the 39-year-old reality TV star said: "we have five factories all in different countries



"And we have been exploring that, of how to make like medical-grade masks, how to make things that would be helpful in the hospitals.



"I've been working with our partners in other companies that have donated masks and we're working with our fragrance company to get sanitiser made.



"It's a huge shift in what we do, and we're so happy that we're seeing some good information that we're gonna be able to help out."



And that's not all the brunette beauty is doing to help those affected by COVID-19, which has already killed over 36,000 people worldwide - as she's also decided her shapewear line will donate $1 million to families affected by the deadly virus.



Kim explained that the money will be going to Baby2Baby, which is "helping moms and babies and you know, for the longest time I worked with them donating diapers and strollers and tons of baby stuff that I've had throughout the years.



"So to know that they are going to be really helping families during this time really is important to me. I really wanted to give back - you know, I'm grateful that SKIMS has that opportunity to be able to help me and do that."



Kim and her family - including her husband Kanye West and their children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 10 months - have also been practicing social distancing in the hope of slowing down the spread of coronavirus.