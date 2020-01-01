NEWS Kylie Jenner's skincare brand to start producing hand sanitisers for hospitals Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Jenner's skincare brand is to start producing hand sanitisers for hospitals across California to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her mother Kris Jenner will be distributing the antibacterial gels - which are currently in short supply due to the global health crisis - via the beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor, Coty.



The hand sanitiser will also included a special message for recipients, which will read: "Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."



A representative for Kylie Skin has confirmed that the hand sanitiser will be made by Coty’s factories and will not affect the production of Kylie Skin products, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.



The 22-year-old reality TV star - who is currently practicing social distancing in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 - is doing all she can to help those affected by the virus and recently donated $1 million to help supply protective wear to healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus on the front lines.



Physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirmed the news in an Instagram post when she wrote: "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.



"One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.



"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million.... (sic)"