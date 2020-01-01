NEWS Irina Shayk has been 'hanging out' with Vito Schnabel during the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 34-year-old model has been pictured out walking with the art dealer - who has previously dated the likes of Heidi Klum, Elle Macpherson, Demi Moore and Amber Heard - in New York before going into his West Village apartment while the city remains under lockdown to help slow the spread of the respiratory disease.



A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I have heard rumblings about it, that they are hanging out. It's like Noah's Ark right now. People want to be paired up."



However, another insider insisted the pair are not romantically involved.



The source said: "They've been friends for a really long time."



Irina has been single since splitting from Bradley Cooper after four years together and it was recently explained they have stayed "good friends" and are doing their best for their two-year-old daughter Lea.



A source said: "They are working out how to be single parents and co-parent their daughter together. They both have been working and traveling a lot so there is always scheduling to figure out.



"They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can.



"They communicate a lot and are good friends. They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her.



"They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It's still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."



Irina previously admitted it is "hard to find balance" as a single working mother.



She said: "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mum and being a working woman and provider.



"Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' "