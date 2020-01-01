NEWS Idris Elba and wife 'stuck in limbo' after completing coronavirus quarantine Newsdesk Share with :







Idris Elba and his wife are coronavirus-free after passing the quarantine period of Covid-19.



The 47-year-old actor tested positive for the virus on 16 March and he has been keeping fans updated on his condition via social media from his rental home in New Mexico, where he self-isolated with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre-Elba.



On Tuesday, the Luther star took to Twitter to celebrate after learning he and his wife had both passed the two-week quarantine period, but they can't get home to the U.K. because there are no flights available.



"What's up people. I just wanted to send you a little update on how we're doing," he wrote. "We're both doing ok, still asymptomatic.



"We've passed the quarantine period but we're stuck in limbo. We can't get a flight back home so we just have to sit still for a little bit, but other than that we're ok and we're so thankful that the worst of this has probably passed.



"It's weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either. I think she's finding it harder, she's getting cabin fever."



Last week, Idris revealed he feared the worst after contracting the virus while attending a charity event in London.

"I thought I was going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic but thankfully I came through and you can too," he noted.



Idris discovered he had tested positive for the coronavirus while filming upcoming Netflix movie The Harder They Fall in Sante Fe. The set was immediately shut down.