Sophie Turner 'loving' being in quarantine with Joe Jonas but he feels like he's in 'prison'

The former 'Game of Thrones' star - who is reportedly expecting her first child - is abiding by social distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus and admitted she thinks it's "great" she gets to spend so much time in her own surroundings.



Speaking to Conan O'Brien on 'Conan at Home', she said: "I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me.



"I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing.



"I'm like, all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great."

Sophie admitted she only leaves the house "once a day to walk [her] dog".

But "social butterfly" Joe isn't finding things so easy.



She said: "Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me."



The Jonas Brothers singer has been livestreaming DJ sessions on Instagram to pass the time, but his 24-year-old wife finds them distracting.



She joked: "It's really really loud while I'm trying to read my scripts."



However, Sophie is supporting her spouse by bringing the 30-year-old star tequila shots during his sessions when he texts her asking "what time is it?"



She quipped: "There's no rules in quarantine."



When Conan noted the British actress has always dressed immaculately when she's appeared as a guest on his regular talk show, he asked if she's enjoying getting to wear whatever she wants while at home.



Referring to her green jumper and grey sweatpants, she quipped: "I love this. This is great, isn't it? You don't have to dress up.



"I'm business on top, party on the bottom."