Fans spot plastic water bottle in Little Women scene

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed a rogue plastic water bottle in a scene in Greta Gerwig's period drama Little Women.

The latest movie adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, and Meryl Streep, was released in December and became a critical and commercial success, with it going on to be nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

However, following its digital release in March, keen fans began to notice an error in one scene, with them sharing stills of Chalamet, in his period costume, standing in front of a table, where a modern hydro flask can be found. In the same shot, a plastic Poland Spring water bottle can be seen in the background - despite the film being set in the 1860s.

The mistake was first spotted by TikTok user Madelyn Rancourt, who shared a video of the scene on the app, and said, "All right, so I'm a very big fan of Little Women. I have the official movie companion book, I have the Louisa May Alcott book with cast photos and I did see it seven times in theatres and went to a Q&A with the cast in New York and saw the film before it came out.

"So, I've seen it many times and while watching it I've watched this scene with them in their house so many times, with Jo saying she loves the books and Amy hurting her hand... I don't know if anyone else noticed but there is a hydro flask and a Poland Spring water bottle just casually sitting there during some of the scene. Let me know if you noticed this."

The mistake has since gone viral on social media, with users sharing screengrabs and expressing their shock.

Others also likened it to the famous Game of Thrones error, in which a coffee cup was left in front of Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen in the final season of the show, which aired last year.