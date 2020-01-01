NEWS Reese Witherspoon is launching new online talk show whilst in quarantine Newsdesk Share with :







The 44-year-old actress has called in a team of experts who will be offering tips and advice on a variety of situations people may face while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic after she personally found their conversations "so helpful".



Reese announced in an Instagram video: "I've been thinking about ways I can give back at this time.



"A couple of years ago I did this show called 'Shine On With Reese'. It was on Netflix. It's actually still on Netflix and it's really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me.



"So as I was talking to different people I thought 'what if I share some conversations that I'm having right now about how to deal with this time and share them with you guys.



"I'm talking to parenting experts. I'm talking to marriage counsellors. People who counsel me about personal finances. People who just teach me fun, inspiring meals. I thought I would share some of these conversations with you guys and I hope you find them useful and maybe thought-provoking, or helpful."



The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has seven-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth and Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - announced the first episode will feature author Eve Rodsky, who wrote 'Fair Play', which is about dividing household chores.



She wrote on Instagram: "I've learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the "Dirty Dozen" bare minimum needs of every household are (sic)"