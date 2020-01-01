Lamorne Morris thrilled producers kept Kobe Bryant tribute in Bloodshot

Lamorne Morris is thrilled producers agreed to leave a tribute to Kobe Bryant in his new film Bloodshot.

In the superhero flick, directed by David S. F. Wilson and starring Vin Diesel as the titular character, Morris takes on the part of Wilfred Wigans.

At one point, Wigans throws a makeshift basketball into a hoop, yelling "Kobe!" as he does so, and while film executives considered cutting the scene following the basketball player's tragic death at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident in January, the actor is pleased they ultimately decided to keep it.

"I just said, 'I don't think that's a good idea. I think we should definitely honour Kobe that way, because that is what you do when you shoot a shot,'" he recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Morris, known for his seven-season stint on TV comedy New Girl, expressed his desire to explore new territory in Hollywood.

"(I) didn't want to see what other weird roles I could get based off of New Girl. (I) wanted to go out and attack some other things that could showcase some of my strengths," the 36-year-old shared.

Morris appeared in 2018 dark comedy Game Night and had a cameo in Jumanji: The Next Level before he started work on Bloodshot.

Looking ahead, the star will soon begin promoting Hulu-backed TV show Woke, which also features the likes of Rose McIver, Katt Williams, Cedric the Entertainer, Sam Richardson, and Tony Hale.

"It's a pretty cool show with a pretty cool group, and I'm really excited about it," he added.