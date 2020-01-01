Edgar Wright set to direct Set My Heart to Five

Edgar Wright is attached to direct an adaptation of the upcoming sci-fi novel Set My Heart to Five.

The Baby Driver director has signed up to helm the adaptation of Simon Stephenson's upcoming novel about a robot learning to love, which is scheduled to be released later this year via HarperCollins imprints Hanover Square Press in the U.S. and 4th Estate Books in the U.K.

According to both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, Set My Heart to Five is "set in an all-too-human 2054" and follows Jared, an android which undergoes an emotional awakening and embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel.

The mission, sparked in part by Jared's introduction to '80s and '90s movies, leads to an adventure across the West Coast of America, with Jared being determined to meet his creator and write a film script that will change the world.

Executives at Working Title Films, Focus Features, and Compete Fiction Pictures teamed up to acquire the film rights to the novel. Stephenson is set to adapt his own manuscript.

Wright, who is also known for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, is a frequent collaborator with the producers at Working Title and they worked together recently on Last Night in Soho, the psychological horror film starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. It is currently scheduled to hit cinemas in September.

The British director has numerous projects in the pipeline, including a documentary about cult pop duo Sparks and animated movie Shadows. He has also written the first draft of a script for a Baby Driver sequel.