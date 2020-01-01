Matthew Davis and wife welcome baby girl

Actor Matthew Davis and his wife Kiley Casciano have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The couple announced their new arrival in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, writing: "Ripley Nightingale Davis. Born March 31st 9:51pm. 7lbs, Blond hair Blue eyes Moms beautiful face (sic). Thank you everyone for all your love and support."

The arrival of baby Ripley comes 15 months after former The Vampire Diaries star Matthew and Kiley got engaged and married on the same day in December 2018.

Matthew revealed on Instagram that he had proposed to the actress while shopping at organic food market Erewhon in Venice, California, and they tied the knot just three hours later.

"When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and three hours later you're married on Christmas Eve Eve," he wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to Abbot Kinney (Boulevard) for the last-minute provisions #AVeryMarriedChristmas."

Matthew was previously wed to actress Leelee Sobieski for two months in 2008 before they filed for divorce. He was also engaged to former Miss Georgia, Brittany Sharp, in 2016.