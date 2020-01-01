Empire episode to air as finale after coronavirus cuts show short

The 18th episode of the sixth season of Empire will now serve as the show's finale, after the coronavirus pandemic cut the show short.

The hip-hop drama is coming to an end after the current season, with producers previously announcing that it would conclude once and for all with an explosive final episode.

However, as Tuesday night's episode aired, a voiceover declared that the show would end with the 16th, 17th and 18th episodes - with the final episode airing on 21 April.

According to Deadline, the finale will feature scenes from episode 19 - which was halfway through filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production - to "create a more seamless overall ending".

The highly-anticipated 20th episode of the programme will now never see the light of day.

It's the latest curveball bosses of the show have had to contend with.

After Jussie Smollett's abrupt departure from the series early last year following his alleged involvement in staging a hate crime, they had to pen a new finale without his character Jamal Lyon.

Speaking about the final episode before news of the shortened season emerged, star Taraji P. Henson told U.S. TV show Extra: "This is a good place to leave it. We did some pretty iconic things - we will leave it right in the hearts of everyone who joined in with us and watched."