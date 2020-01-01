Samuel L. Jackson urges people to stay home amid coronavirus crisis

Samuel L. Jackson implored people to stay home and practice social distancing as he read an explicit bedtime story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night.

After sending social media into meltdown with his reading of Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortes' children's book for adults, Go the F**k to Sleep, a few years back, Jackson appeared on the U.S. late night show to debut the book's sequel - which encourages people to practice social distancing and stay home.

In Stay The F**k Home, Jackson reads hilarious lines, like: "Now technically I'm not a doctor/ But motherf**ckers listen when I read a poem/ So here I am, Sam f**king Jackson/ Imploring you: Keep you're a*s at home."

The poem goes on to beg people to skip going to the casino and seeing friends, and thanks everyone for, "Doing your part to flatten the curve, because that s**t is steep."

Speaking during an interview with Kimmel, Jackson further explained his decision to read the poem.

"People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back," the 71-year-old shared. "I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the F**k to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So, he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now."

The verse follows advice from World Health Organization (WHO) officials, who have urged people to stay indoors amid the global health crisis.