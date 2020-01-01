NEWS Kellan Lutz 'so grateful' his faith helped him through his devastating baby loss Newsdesk Share with :







The 35-year-old actor's wife Brittany tragically delivered a stillborn daughter six months into her pregnancy in February and the couple have been relying on their Christian beliefs to help them through their ordeal.



Kellan told LaPalme magazine: "There is no easy way, but I'm just so grateful for our faith and sharing the blood of Jesus Christ.



"We don't have all the understanding in the world.



"There are some tough days where you'll see the sonogram, and you'll see her cute little nose that she had.



"But then again, we are so grateful she is in heaven, and we remind ourselves that she didn't have to come into this world and deal with heartbreak, and she gets to be with Jesus. It's bittersweet."



And Kellan still "trusts" that he and his wife will go on to have multiple children.



He added: "But I'm happy to trust that one day we'll have a big family."



The 'FBI: Most Wanted' actor recalled how he'd noticed a change in Brittany's bump but "never thought" it was a sign of the devastation to come.



He said: "We had just returned from our Babymoon in Fiji. We had such a great trip, but I remember her stomach was looking smaller. The thing for me is that I never thought this was a possibility."



Kellan previously admitted he and his wife are planning to "try again" to have a child as soon as the "time is right".

He tweeted last month: "@brittanylynnlutz you have been unbelievable during this hard past month! So grateful for you! I wanted to give a shout out to you all for all your love and support as we lost our baby girl who became stillborn at 6.5 months.



"We can't wait to try again when the time is right God willing. 'There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: A time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.' Ecclesiastes 3:1, 3-8 NIV I've had my season of mourning and now I'm ready to dance. Love you all! -K. (sic)"