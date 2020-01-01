NEWS Lea Seydoux claims there is a 'lot of hypocrisy' surrounding the #MeToo movement Newsdesk Share with :







The 'No Time To Do' hitmaker claimed women have "taken advantage" of the high-profile of the campaign to get into the spotlight by opening up about their experiences of sexual misconduct and she thinks they can only be true heroes by "forgiving" the men they have accused.



She said: "There is a lot of hypocrisy. Because people knew! And they take advantage now to say, 'Yes, I've been a victim', and they become heroes. Come on! A hero, for me, would forgive. We need forgiveness, right?"

Lea believes the movement has made men "scared" when they're working on film sets with women.



She said: "I think men are scared."



The 34-year-old actress also believes women should be "masculinist" as well as feminist and support men as much as they back one another.



She added to the May issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It's good to be a feminist. But we should be 'masculinist' too. And vice versa. Men should be feminists. We should support each other."



Lea "hates" political correctness and the judgement that is regularly cast on other people for making basic mistakes.

She said: "I don't want to be classified... I hate the politically correct. And I hate morality. The judgement. The world has become so polished now, I find it very scary. We're not allowed to commit any mistakes."



The 'Lobster' actress - who has a three-year-old son with boyfriend Andre Meyer - has never felt being a woman has held her back from success.



She said: "I can understand that for past generations it was a real struggle. For me, I've never felt that I was inferior to men. Never have I thought that I couldn't do something because I was a woman."



