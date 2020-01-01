NEWS Ali Wentworth has 'never been sicker' after contracting coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 55-year-old actress is experiencing "pure misery" as she's isolating away from her husband George Stephanopoulos and their daughters Elliott, 17, and Harper, 14, after testing positive for the respiratory condition and has experienced some "horrific" symptoms.



She shared a photo of herself in bed on Instagram and wrote: "I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantined from my family. This is pure misery #stayhome"



Earlier on Wednesday (01.04.20), 'Good Morning America' anchor George had announced he would be working from home for the forseeable future as a result of his wife's illness.



He said on the ABC daytime show: "I'm broadcasting from home right now. Ali has developed some symptoms, so she's upstairs resting right now.



"But while she's recovering, as she goes through this, I'm going to be broadcasting from home and we'll be working as long as we can here."



The 'Nightcap' star has been urging her followers to follow social distancing guidelines for some time before falling ill.



She posted last week: "Goodnight. Stay safe. Stay well. Stay in. Stay sane. Stay strong."



And after being nominated for the #istayhome challenge by 'Pretty Woman' actress Julia Roberts, she paid tribute to her older relatives and health workers on the frontline of the pandemic.



She wrote: "#istayhome for my parents, my in-laws, and all the health workers around the globe! Thank you @juliaroberts for nominating me and I nominate @therealmariskahargitay @brookeshields @reesewitherspoon (sic)"



And for her fans staying at home, Ali urged them to watch her latest project.



She shared a screenshot and wrote: "Catch @Nightcap on @Hulu A hilarious binge! (sic)"